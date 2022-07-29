Connect Alabama, New Mental Health App

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Alabama residents can now access resources related to mental health, substance use and prevention from the palm of their hand.

The Connect Alabama app is a free download that can people find the sources, support and resources that they need. It was funded through a partnership of the Alabama Department of Public Health, Alabama Department of Mental Health, and is created and managed by VitAL of The University of Alabama School of Social Work.

People can call about or receive items like Narcan to prevent overdoses–no matter where they live, no matter or where they are.

Health professionals say it’s about fast and reliable service to someone looking for help.

“Connect Alabama is an important tool, offering fast and reliable service to someone looking for help. It may take an individual many years to simply reach out for help with mental health issues or a substance use disorder. We need as many avenues as possible for an individual to seek treatment and information, when they are ready to take the next step toward recovery,” said ADMH Commissioner Kimberly Boswell.

Features of the app include:

The home page of the application showcases a Hot Topic Banner, navigable sections of help, and filters to specify needs and locations.

The Helpline page displays click-to-call phone numbers. Each helpline has direct dial functionality and direct SMS to text the helpline, when applicable.

The services locator access page provides a directory for substance use, prevention, mental health, or medication drop off locations and includes services offered (outpatient, residential etc.), demographics and location of services.

Additional resources, education, and information including direct access to free Naloxone kits provided by Jefferson County Department of Health are available on the app. After watching a short video, a person can have the life-saving drug sent to the home and have on hand in case of an overdose.

The app is available for download on iOS through the app store and for Android devices via Google play.

---

