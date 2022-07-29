Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks gives up bills for bats at the Congressional Baseball Game

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - America’s pastime was front and center in the American capital Thursday night.

The annual Congressional Baseball Game pits Democrats and Republicans against each other at the Washington Nationals’ ballpark.

The only lawmaker meetings Thursday were on the mound as lawmakers put aside their differences to raise money for charity, and of course, to compete for bragging rights.

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) started at first base for the GOP.

Brooks said enjoying baseball is one of few things today’s lawmakers can agree on.

“You have huge ideological chasms between the two political parties, but on the baseball field, there’s a lot of commonality: score runs, field well, throw to the right place, hit the ball squarely,” said Brooks.

It’s not just a display of bipartisanship. Lawmakers say they were able to raise $1.7 million for Washington D.C. area charities.

This is the 113th year of the contest. Democrats have generally held the upper hand in recent history. But Thursday, Republicans beat them 10-0.

It wasn’t all baseball at the Nationals Parks. There were environmental activists protesting the event. The Capitol Police Department increased security.

