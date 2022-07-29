70-year-old man indicted in deadly Vestavia Hills church shooting

(Jefferson County Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - The 70-year-old man accused of shooting and killing three people at a Vestavia Hills church in June 2022 was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury in July.

Robert Findlay Smith was charged with capital murder involving the deaths of three people at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills on Thursday, June 16.

Investigators said Walter Rainey, Sarah Yeager, and Jane Pounds were shot and killed during a Boomer’s Potluck Dinner.

Vestavia Hills Police said Smith entered the gathering at the church and started shooting. Officers said Smith acted alone.

An attendee at the potluck dinner event subdued the shooter, holding him until police arrived. Capt. Shane Ware with the Vestavia Hills Police said, “The person that subdued him is a hero.”

Saint Episcopal Church following shooting.
Saint Episcopal Church following shooting.(Source: Morgan Hightower/WBRC)
Saint Episcopal Church following shooting.
Saint Episcopal Church following shooting.(Source: Morgan Hightower/WBRC)
Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church.
Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church.(Source: Morgan Hightower/WBRC)

google maps html code

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Wingfield appeals her City of Dothan termination on July 27, 2022.
City of Dothan employee fired amid feeding scandal, arrests possible
Houston County man arrested in name mix-up demands $500,000
Houston County man arrested in name mix-up demands $500,000
Lloyd was arrested on July 27 on 31 counts of Sexual Abuse First Degree and 25 counts of Sodomy...
Dothan man arrested on multiple sex charges
William Carey President Dr. Ben Burnett said the school’s Tradition Campus wasn’t specifically...
USM joins the list of Mississippi schools receiving bomb threats Thursday
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
McCraney proclaims innocence, says “I’m ready” for murder trial

Latest News

Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Appalachian floods kill at least 16 as rescue teams deploy
First responders on the scene of a medical helicopter crash in Andalusia, Alabama.
Medical helicopter crashes in south Alabama city of Andalusia
Mobile Major League football team training camp
Major League Football flops before first game can be played
Hoops for Hope in Auburn
Bruce Pearl, Auburn Basketball host children with special needs