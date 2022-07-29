2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Cottonwood Bears

COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Cottonwood Bears have depth in 2022 as they look to improve on a 5-5 season from a year ago where they barely missed the playoffs.

