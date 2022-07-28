Trojans at Sun Belt media day

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WTVY) -- Day two of Sun Belt Media Days has wrapped up.

The Troy Trojans taking the big stage first Tuesday morning.

First year head coach Jon Sumrall talking all things Troy and letting the people know how special football is in Troy, Alabama.

Also mentioning how much former Troy head coach Neal Brown and current Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops have meant in his mentorship to being a head coach.

Sumrall also fielding questions on the Sun Belt West division and the predictions that were released earlier this week.

“You either prove people right or you prove them wrong,” Sumrall said. “We’re going to have an opportunity on the field to prove the value of the Sunbelt west this season and I’m not real concerned about predictions and prognosticators. I’m really more concerned about how the season looks at the end more so than the predictions.”

The Trojans kickoff their season against Ole Miss at Vaught Hemingway Stadium on September 3.

