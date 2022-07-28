Police: 21-year-old facing charges after shooting, killing pregnant woman

Devin Minor, 21, appears in court, charged with murder and fetal homicide.
Devin Minor, 21, appears in court, charged with murder and fetal homicide.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman, Dustin Vogt and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A Kentucky man is facing murder charges after a pregnant woman was shot and killed Sunday night.

Calls came in around 9 p.m. to respond to a location in Louisville for a report of a shooting, according to officials with the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Once there, officers found 20-year-old Darriona Jones shot. She was taken to a hospital where she later died, WAVE reported.

Officials confirmed on Monday that Jones was pregnant.

Police arrested 21-year-old Devin Minor and charged him with murder, fetal homicide and intimidating a participant in the legal process.

Minor appeared in court Tuesday where a judge placed his bond at $1 million full cash. His next court date is scheduled on Aug. 3.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wallace's Dothan Campus was given an initial alert of evacuation after reported bomb threats.
Four college campuses evacuated due to bomb threats
Stephanie Wingfield appeals her City of Dothan termination on July 27, 2022.
City of Dothan employee fired amid feeding scandal, arrests possible
Several colleges in Alabama have cleared their campuses after receiving bomb threats Wednesday.
At least 13 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday
JASON KIRKLAND
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office: Cottonwood man drove to Florida to engage in sexual acts with minor
The park released an update Wednesday after posting the initial Facebook status Tuesday
Man comes forward after being caught feeding alligator in Gulf State Park

Latest News

President Joe Biden listens as he attends virtually an event in the South Court Auditorium on...
Biden calls deal with Manchin ‘godsend’ for US families
Live at Lunch - Meredith's Miracles
Live at Lunch - Meredith's Miracles
McCraney proclaims innocence, says “I’m ready” for murder trial
McCraney proclaims innocence, says “I’m ready” for murder trial
Dothan man arrested on multiple sex charges
Dothan man arrested on multiple sex charges
Amber Alert issued in Florida for missing 11-year-old
Amber Alert issued in Florida for missing 11-year-old