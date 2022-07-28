Japanese city alarmed by biting, clawing, attacking monkeys

TOKYO (AP) — People in a southwestern Japanese city have come under attack from monkeys that are trying to snatch babies, biting and clawing at flesh, and sneaking into nursery schools.

The attacks are getting so bad Yamaguchi city hall hired a special unit to hunt the animals with tranquilizer guns. The monkeys have targeted mostly children and the elderly.

The monkeys terrorizing the community are Japanese macaque, the kind often pictured peacefully bathing in hot springs.

One monkey was caught and put to death, but the attacks haven’t stopped. At least 58 people have been attacked in three weeks. No one has been seriously injured so far, but all have been advised to get hospital treatment.

