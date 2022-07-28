Advertisement

Isolated showers and storms this afternoon

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A better chance of a afternoon shower or storm today, temperatures will climb back into the lower to middle 90s for highs as well. Tomorrow more of the same story isolated showers and storms in the afternoon hours. The weekend looks drier but warmer as afternoon highs climb into the middle to upper 90s. Better rain chances will return by Tuesday of next week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 93°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 75°. Winds Light SW 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 93°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 30%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 96° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 96° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 95° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 95° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 96° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY - Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 5-10 kts. Seas 2 ft

