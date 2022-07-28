Hot & Humid With Isolated Downpours

SYNOPSIS – Another day of isolated, pop-up showers and thunderstorms is on the way for Friday as we reach the lower to middle 90s. Rain chances will drop into the stray category for the weekend as high temperatures average in the middle 90s.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, stray PM showers. High near 93°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 74°. Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 96° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 96° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 95° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 92° 40%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

