Hot & Humid With Isolated Downpours

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Another day of isolated, pop-up showers and thunderstorms is on the way for Friday as we reach the lower to middle 90s. Rain chances will drop into the stray category for the weekend as high temperatures average in the middle 90s.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°.  Winds SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, stray PM showers. High near 93°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 74°.  Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 96° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 96° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 95° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 92° 40%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms.  Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Stephanie Wingfield appeals her City of Dothan termination on July 27, 2022.
City of Dothan employee fired amid feeding scandal, arrests possible
Wallace's Dothan Campus was given an initial alert of evacuation after reported bomb threats.
Four college campuses evacuated due to bomb threats
Several colleges in Alabama have cleared their campuses after receiving bomb threats Wednesday.
At least 13 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday
JASON KIRKLAND
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office: Cottonwood man drove to Florida to engage in sexual acts with minor
The park released an update Wednesday after posting the initial Facebook status Tuesday
Man comes forward after being caught feeding alligator in Gulf State Park

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 07-28-22
Isolated showers and storms this afternoon
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 07-28-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 07-28-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast July 27, 2022
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Spotty Showers & Thunderstorms