Execution for death row inmate remains set for Thursday

Advocates not giving up fight to stop execution
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On July 28, 2022, a man on death row is set to be executed.

Joe Nathan James, Jr. was convicted of the 1994 killing of his former girlfriend Faith Hall, but the victim’s family sent a stay of execution request to the governor, asking to keep the man alive.

According to the AP, Governor Kay Ivey told reporters on Wednesday she won’t call off the scheduled lethal injection of the man on Thursday evening. Meaning, the stay of execution ultimately was denied.

Last week, WBRC shared the story and the plea from Faith Hill’s two daughters and brother. They all say while they continue to miss Faith, they have forgiven her killer. Instead of an execution, the family was asking the state to keep him alive and give him life in prison without parole.

The letter was sent last week by State Representative Juandalynn Givan.

Rep. Givan says she believes victims should have a voice and while this is a difficult issue, there is still hope.

“Does the victim’s family have a voice?” asked the representative. “Do they have a say-so if we’re seeking ultimate justice? And what does justice look like for one versus what it looks like for another? That’s the ultimate question we’ll leave here with tomorrow, regardless of what happens.”

Joe Nathan James, Jr. is set to be executed around 6:00 p.m. Thursday and Rep. Givan says up until the point of lethal injection, anything could happen.

