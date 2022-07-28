Advertisement

Dothan man arrested on multiple sex charges

Lloyd was arrested on July 27 on 31 counts of Sexual Abuse First Degree and 25 counts of Sodomy First Degree.(WTVY)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man was arrested on Wednesday for several sexual offenses.

Timothy David Lloyd, 35, was arrested on July 27 as part of an ongoing investigation.

No details of his case will be released due to the sensitive nature, according to a release from Dothan Police.

Timothy David Lloyd - Sexual Abuse First Degree x31; Sodomy First Degree x25(Dothan Police Department)

His charges as of arrest include 31 counts of Sexual Abuse First Degree and 25 counts of Sodomy First Degree.

His bond was set at $1.965 Million and he is currently housed at the Houston County Jail.

