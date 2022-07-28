Dothan American Dixie Baseball to host the 8-U World Series

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan, Dothan Leisure Services, Dothan American League, and Visit Dothan are proud to host the 2022 Dixie Youth Baseball Division I and II A (8U) World Series.

The tournament will see 22 teams from 11 states, nine of which are from the Southeast part of the U.S., including Dothan American.

Thursday kicked off the festivities with a skills competition that included a home run derby, base running, and around the horn challenge. The tournament starts on Friday, July 29 at James Oates Park. Dothan American will play their first game Friday at 12 p.m. against South Carolina. Assistant coach for Dothan American is excited about the upcoming tournament. “It’s going to be a different experience for them, because they’re going to be playing the best of the best out of their states. Us being a host team is going to be a little different, but we know we’re going to face some stiff competition and these guys have been playing hard in their respective states for the last two, three months and we know that it is going to be a difficult road but we’re excited about it,” he said.

The event is open to the public and has an admission fee of$10 per day for adults. Tickets for children 6 and under are free. You can also purchase full tournament passes for $25.

The tournament will last all weekend, with championship games being played on Monday, August 1 (set to continue on August 2 if necessary).

