BPD releases statement on video that appears to show officers ‘racing’

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department released a statement regarding a viral social media video that appears to be recorded from the backseat of a patrol car.

FULL STATEMENT:

The Birmingham Police Department has been made aware of a video shared on social media that shows two Birmingham Police marked vehicles traveling on a public roadway engaged in what appears to be “racing” activity.

The video was recorded by a community member who was in the back of one of the vehicles; the community member was unrestrained and did not appear to be in police custody at the time.

Chief Scott Thurmond immediately initiated an internal investigation into this incident. The BPD Internal Affairs Division will conduct the investigation.

The Birmingham Police Department does not condone this type of behavior. The actions shown in the video do not reflect the core values of our department nor does it reflect the brand our leadership has worked diligently to promote.

