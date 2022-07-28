Advertisement

2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Wicksburg Panthers

By Nick Brooks
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Wicksburg Panthers will rely on a veteran defense in 2022 as they look to make the playoffs for the seventh time in the past ten seasons.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Wallace's Dothan Campus was given an initial alert of evacuation after reported bomb threats.
Four college campuses evacuated due to bomb threats
Several colleges in Alabama have cleared their campuses after receiving bomb threats Wednesday.
At least 13 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more
Authorities in Alabama say two teenagers have been charged after a body was found inside a...
2 teens charged with murder after body found in hand-dug grave, authorities say
Booth is one of four suspects accused in the shooting of 34-year-old Gabriel Johnson, found in...
Dothan shooting suspect extradited from Panama City

Latest News

Troy head football coach
Trojans at Sun Belt media day
rebels
2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Rehobeth Rebels
AHSAA
AHSAA approves $2 million revenue share for 2021-22 school year
New AHSAA Assistant Director JT Lawrence
AHSAA Central Board Meeting