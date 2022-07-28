2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Wicksburg Panthers
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEWTON, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Wicksburg Panthers will rely on a veteran defense in 2022 as they look to make the playoffs for the seventh time in the past ten seasons.
