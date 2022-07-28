2022 Major League Eating World Banana Pudding Championship happening in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The 2022 Major League Eating World Banana Pudding Championship will be held in Madison on Aug. 5.

The competitors that place in the top six will be awarded prize money. First place will earn $1,5000, second place will earn $750, third place will earn $350, fourth place will earn $200, fifth place will earn $150 and sixth place will earn $50.

Registration for the event is closed. The event will be at CrossPointe Church on Hughes Road in Madison at 6:45 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.