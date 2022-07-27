Spotty Showers & Thunderstorms

SYNOPSIS – Hot and humid weather with isolated pop-up showers and thunderstorms are on tap for Thursday and Friday. Rain chances will drop for the weekend as we turn a touch hotter, reaching the middle 90s. Look for similar weather as we begin next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 75°. Winds light S.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, stray PM showers. High near 93°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 75°. Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 93° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 96° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 96° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 95° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

