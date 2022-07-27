Shooting at Panama City motel, man charged with attempted murder

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police say the victim was visiting the area for a short time, and was shot three times inside the second floor of the motel.

The suspect has been identified as 45-year-old Christopher Lorenzo Hatcher. Hatcher was located after climbing a fence into a secured area at the Department of Juvenile Justice facility on 11th Street and was promptly taken into custody without incident.

Hatcher has been charged with attempted murder and a felon in possession of a firearm and booked into Bay County Jail. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Panama City Police at 850-872-3100.

A man was shot at a downtown Panama City motel on Wednesday, and a suspect is currently in custody, according to Panama City Police.

At around 9 a.m., police received a call about a victim with multiple gunshot wounds in one of the apartments at the Relax Inn on Harrison Avenue.

Before PCPD arrived, Christopher Lorenzo Hatcher ran from the scene.

With assistance from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Lynn Haven Police Department, PCPD was able to find and arrest Hatcher within about an hour and a half.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery and PCPD reports his injuries are non-life threatening.

We’ll continue to follow this story and update you as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.