Advertisement

Shooting at Panama City motel, man charged with attempted murder

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police say the victim was visiting the area for a short time, and was shot three times inside the second floor of the motel.

The suspect has been identified as 45-year-old Christopher Lorenzo Hatcher. Hatcher was located after climbing a fence into a secured area at the Department of Juvenile Justice facility on 11th Street and was promptly taken into custody without incident.

Hatcher has been charged with attempted murder and a felon in possession of a firearm and booked into Bay County Jail. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Panama City Police at 850-872-3100.

A man was shot at a downtown Panama City motel on Wednesday, and a suspect is currently in custody, according to Panama City Police.

At around 9 a.m., police received a call about a victim with multiple gunshot wounds in one of the apartments at the Relax Inn on Harrison Avenue.

Before PCPD arrived, Christopher Lorenzo Hatcher ran from the scene.

With assistance from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Lynn Haven Police Department, PCPD was able to find and arrest Hatcher within about an hour and a half.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery and PCPD reports his injuries are non-life threatening.

We’ll continue to follow this story and update you as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wallace's Dothan Campus was given an initial alert of evacuation after reported bomb threats.
Four college campuses evacuated due to bomb threats
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more
Authorities in Alabama say two teenagers have been charged after a body was found inside a...
2 teens charged with murder after body found in hand-dug grave, authorities say
Booth is one of four suspects accused in the shooting of 34-year-old Gabriel Johnson, found in...
Dothan shooting suspect extradited from Panama City
The two males reportedly approached the victim from behind and proceeded to strike him on the...
Two Dothan men arrested after assault

Latest News

Several colleges in Alabama have cleared their campuses after receiving bomb threats Wednesday.
At least 13 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday
Midland City Elementary
Classroom damage from Midland City Elementary fire repaired for new school year
(Source: City of Enterprise)
Enterprise schedule public hearing on proposed Redistricting Plan
FILE - A person waits in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on May 24, 2022, in...
GOP Gov. Brian Kemp, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock leading in nationally watched races
Calhoun Co. suspect arrested in Talladega Co. case
‘Good police work’: Rape suspect in Calhoun Co. accused in 2013 Talladega Co. rape