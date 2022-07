Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings announced as official ‘Jeopardy!’ co-hosts

(Gray News) - Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings have been chosen as the official co-hosts of “Jeopardy!”

The show made the announcement Wednesday on social media.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled,” the show tweeted.

“Mayim and Ken are both extraordinarily talented and simply lovely humans,” Michael Davies, “Jeopardy!” executive producer, said in a statement. “They support the staff and each other. They love and respect this institution of a television program. In return, the staff and I are honored to work alongside them.”

Bialik and Jennings began guest-hosting the show shortly after longtime host Alex Trebek died of pancreatic cancer in 2020 at the age of 80. The roster of guest hosts has also included Aaron Rodgers, Anderson Cooper and Katie Couric.

