Jackson County Sheriff’s: Cottonwood man drove to Florida to engage in sexual acts with minor

JACKSON COUNTY, FL. (WTVY) - A Cottonwood man has been convicted for attempting to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Jackson County Sheriff’s say 44-year-old, Jason Earl Kirkland of Cottonwood, traveled to Florida where he was eventually arrested for the acts.

“During the course of the investigation, it was learned that Kirkland utilized a username of ‘Mark from Cottonwood’ and claimed to be 41 years old, and sent a private message to an undercover profile, claiming to be a 14-year-old girl located in Marianna, FL, using a social media and messaging application,” JCSO said in a release.

Kirkland’s identity was confirmed in voice and text messages with investigators. Investigators say Kirkland sent nude photographs of himself and traveled across state lines to Marianna, where he believed he would meet the minor and drive her back to his residence in AL to engage in sexual activity.

Kirkland will learn his fate in an October sentencing.

He faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 10 years in prison, and a maximum of life in prison, for the attempted enticement charge, and will face a maximum of 30 years in prison for the charge of interstate travel to have sex with a minor.

