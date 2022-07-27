Advertisement

Jackson County Sheriff’s: Cottonwood man drove to Florida to engage in sexual acts with minor

JASON KIRKLAND
JASON KIRKLAND(WTVY)
By Anthony Thomas
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, FL. (WTVY) - A Cottonwood man has been convicted for attempting to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Jackson County Sheriff’s say 44-year-old, Jason Earl Kirkland of Cottonwood, traveled to Florida where he was eventually arrested for the acts.

“During the course of the investigation, it was learned that Kirkland utilized a username of ‘Mark from Cottonwood’ and claimed to be 41 years old, and sent a private message to an undercover profile, claiming to be a 14-year-old girl located in Marianna, FL, using a social media and messaging application,” JCSO said in a release.

Kirkland’s identity was confirmed in voice and text messages with investigators. Investigators say Kirkland sent nude photographs of himself and traveled across state lines to Marianna, where he believed he would meet the minor and drive her back to his residence in AL to engage in sexual activity.

Kirkland will learn his fate in an October sentencing.

He faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 10 years in prison, and a maximum of life in prison, for the attempted enticement charge, and will face a maximum of 30 years in prison for the charge of interstate travel to have sex with a minor.

Stream News4 on the go:

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Wallace's Dothan Campus was given an initial alert of evacuation after reported bomb threats.
Four college campuses evacuated due to bomb threats
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more
Authorities in Alabama say two teenagers have been charged after a body was found inside a...
2 teens charged with murder after body found in hand-dug grave, authorities say
Booth is one of four suspects accused in the shooting of 34-year-old Gabriel Johnson, found in...
Dothan shooting suspect extradited from Panama City
The two males reportedly approached the victim from behind and proceeded to strike him on the...
Two Dothan men arrested after assault

Latest News

Several colleges in Alabama have cleared their campuses after receiving bomb threats Wednesday.
At least 13 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday
ESCC sees fund expansion for Dual Enrollment classes
Midland City Elementary
Classroom damage from Midland City Elementary fire repaired for new school year
(Source: City of Enterprise)
Enterprise schedule public hearing on proposed Redistricting Plan