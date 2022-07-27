Advertisement

Jackson County officials working to bring affordable housing to Endeavor

The new housing would not be placed near the old dorms (pictured), but in another, vacant area...
The new housing would not be placed near the old dorms (pictured), but in another, vacant area of the property.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The site now known as the Endeavor Property in Jackson County, formerly the Dozier School for Boys, has been undergoing major renovations for some time. Now, we’re told housing is in the works.

County Commissioner Paul Donofro said the county has been working with a housing developer to bring affordable housing to Endeavor.

He said the developer is now determining how many and what type of units can be built on the property, like single family units, apartments, townhouses or other high density housing.

“By just basically building up and increasing the housing stock that we have here in Jackson County, we will provide available housing for not only our residents but future growth as well,” Donofro said.

Donofro said he expects there will be concrete housing plans by mid-2023.

