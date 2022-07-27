Advertisement

Hartford votes to allow alcohol sales

By Cassidy Lee
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Hartford has just passed a decision to allow the sale of alcohol in their city.

The vote was overwhelmingly in favor of the new sales move with 334 voters giving their support and only 69 people opposing. The city has a total of around 1800 voters.

Next on the agenda for Hartford, the city council must create a set of regulations for the sale. It’s unclear what the timetable is for the city to establish these guidelines and begin the sale of alcohol.

