‘Good police work’: Rape suspect in Calhoun Co. accused in 2013 Talladega Co. rape

TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore said the suspect in a Calhoun County kidnapping and rape case is the same suspect in a 2013 rape and burglary case in Talladega County.

Kilgore held a news conference Wednesday, July 27, 2022, to announce the arrest of Tony Lamar White in the sexual assault of a 67-year-old woman in July 2013 in Munford.

Kilgore said in that case the victim made a report of a man who came to her house trying to sell books. The woman said when she refused to buy the books the suspect forced his way into her home, demanded money, sexually assaulted her and ran off.

A DNA profile was developed from the evidence at the Munford scene. Kilgore said that DNA suspect profile matched a DNA profile from a Calhoun County 2012 case, but at the time there was no suspect.

Kilgore said almost nine years from that attack, investigators got a CODIS hit the DNA profile was consistent with a second case in Calhoun County, and this time there was a name. Investigators matched the 2013 DNA profile in Talladega County to a July 2022 Calhoun County kidnapping and rape case. Investigators said the suspect in both of these cases was Tony White. According to the FBI, CODIS is the acronym for the Combined DNA Index System.

A warrant was then issued in Talladega County for White’s arrest for Burglary 1st, Sodomy 1st, Rape 1st.

White was brought from Calhoun County Jail to Talladega County Jail where the warrant was executed and he was charged.

Kilgore said White had a preliminary hearing on the charges and was held on no bond and taken back to Calhoun County Jail where he is being held.

Kilgore said, “Nine years is a long time to wait on a case like this.”

Sheriff Kilgore also called this good police work across law enforcement including Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.