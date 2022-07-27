Four college campuses evacuated due to bomb threats

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - NEW UPDATE: Lurleen B. Wallace Community College has now evacuated the Andalusia and Opp campuses due to bomb threats.

LBWCC Andalusia and Opp campuses are currently closed to visitors. Buildings have been evacuated and Campus and City Police are on scene investigating a potential bomb threat. More information will be released at a later time. Camp LBW students may be picked up at the Dream Park.

UPDATE: A second Wiregrass college campus has been evacuated, after reports of bomb threats at both campuses.

Notice was received from Enterprise State Community College, which includes a social post from the college, of an evacuation at their campus.

ESCC’s campus is currently closed to visitors. Buildings have been evacuated and Campus and City Police and ALEa are on scene investigating a potential bomb threat. More information will be released at a later time.

Wallace Community College have also confirmed their evacuation alert was due to a bomb threat on the Dothan campus.

Wallace Community College-Dothan has issued a Wallace Alert to students and staff to immediately evacuate the Wallace Campus in Dothan due to a bomb threat. Law enforcement agencies are currently on site sweeping the campus. Classes on the Wallace Dothan campus are canceled for the remainder of the day. Please remain off campus until further notice that it is safe to return.

ORIGINAL STORY: According to an alert sent out by the college, an evacuation notice has been issued for the Wallace Community College - Dothan Campus.

More information is expected to come from the university later, according to the alert.

