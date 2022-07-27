Advertisement

A few showers possible this afternoon

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Rain chances remain on the lower side for Wednesday with higher chances for Thursday and Friday. This afternoon and the rest of the week we will see the lower to middle 90s for highs. Rain chances are low and temperatures are high for the weekend. The start of next week stays warm with just pop up afternoon showers and storms.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. High near 94°. Winds S 5-10 mph 20%

TONIGHT – A few clouds. Low near 75°. Winds Light SW 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 93°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 30%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 93° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 94° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 96° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 95° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 95° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY - Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10 kts. Seas 2 ft

