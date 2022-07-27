ESCC sees fund expansion for Dual Enrollment classes

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Starting in the upcoming Fall 2022 semester, tuition for general academic dual enrollment (DE) classes at Enterprise State Community College will be covered due to recent changes in funding for the program.

Previously, in order to have their tuition covered, dual enrollment students had to be in a career technical course and the classes were limited to core courses.

“We’re excited to be able to use our funding to cover more general academic classes for interested dual enrollment students,” Dual Enrollment Director Ann Kelley-Spence said. “Dual Enrollment is a great way for our high school students to save money and get a head start on their college education or career training. We are proud to have a large dual enrollment population here at ESCC, and we hope to see even more students taking dual enrollment classes with us in the future.” She also said there would still be a strong focus on career technical programs.

Kelley-Spence said that the College boasts a well-known career technical program that has helped many students earn their associate degree even before they graduate from high school.

One such student is Sagittarius Williams, who graduated in 2022 from both ESCC and Charles Henderson High. In just two years, she completed her associate degree in Medical Assistant Technology. Williams hopes to work as a medical assistant while she pursues higher education to become a nurse and, later, an anesthesiologist.

“I wanted to further my education at no cost to my parents, so I decided to enroll,” she said, stating that watching a family member dealing with an illness inspired her to look at the College’s MAT program. “My program allowed me to check all the boxes that I needed to make my decision of becoming a Medical Assistant Technician/medical professional.” Williams encouraged high school students to look into the dual enrollment programs at ESCC.

Sagittarius Williams graduated with her MAT associate degree from ESCC in May 2022. She completed dual enrollment classes while in high school at Charles Henderson High School. (ESCC)

Matthew Muna, another 2022 ESCC and Dothan High School graduate, completed his associate degree in airframe technology before high school graduation. He is planning on pursing a career in aviation maintenance and attributes some of his success to the Dual Enrollment program at ESCC.

“I had a wonderful experience as a dual enrollment student. All my teachers and counselors were supportive and helpful. I am blessed that workforce development grants covered all my aviation, English, math, and science dual enrollment courses.”

Matthew Muna received his associate degree in airframe technology from ESCC in May 2022 before receiving his high school diploma. (ESCC)

Because of the expanded coverage starting this students will be able to have the cost of tuition of any general education class at ESCC covered, including classes like psychology, English, or history.

Kelley-Spence noted that funding for general education classes taken outside of the career tech program would cover tuition and fees only. Books will only be covered if they are a part of the career tech program.

ESCC’s Dual Enrollment Program is open to students in 10th, 11th, and 12th grade who meet the GPA requirements. To learn more about these programs, visit escc.edu/dual-enrollment.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.