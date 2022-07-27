Enterprise schedule public hearing on proposed Redistricting Plan

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A proposed Redistricting Plan is on the docket for the City of Enterprise in an upcoming public hearing.

Discussion between city leaders and citizens is set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2 at the Enterprise City Council meeting at City Hall.

The new proposed boundaries include changes in all five of the City Council Districts, which include required changes from the Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission (SEARPDC).

Those required changes include adding a minimum of 336 people to District 1, a minimum of 70 people to District 4, and subtracting a minimum of 630 people from District 5 to get within accepted target deviation, said SEARPDC officials. The city plans to achieve this with a shift of district boundaries that prioritize the use of identifiable marks such as streets or creeks.

According to a city press release, outcomes of the proposed “Plan 1,” as it is being called, will shift the population deviation nearly 20% while maintaining District 1 as a strong majority-minority district and further maintaining compact and contiguous districts.

The proposed plan must go through a public participation process and be adopted by the City Council according to statutory guidance in the Code of Alabama.

