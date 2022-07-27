Dothan Tech students step into workforce with local buisnesses

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - From welding to information technology, Dothan Tech students aren’t just laying by the pool this summer.

“Welding, cutting with the torch, been learning how to grind down the metal and weld it all back up,” says James Temonia, Student Welder. “It’s pretty fun and I’m learning a little bit of everything.”

Temonia and Jayden McCory are just two jumpstarting their career with paid internships.

“Computers, how they work, especially in businesses,” Jayden McCory, Student I.T. Employee explains. “Learning how to set them up. I’ve been learning about routers and handling customers. It’s been a good experience.”

Students aren’t the only ones benefitting from the opportunity.

Brandon Hurst, President of Martin Environmental expresses, “We’re having a hard time finding people who are wanting to work with their hands and be a part of the trade industry, and for companies like ours it’s really important that we have people that are willing to do this type of work.”

The extra set of hands is helping out local businesses.

“Jayden’s been a real good addition to our team,” says Brian Lapham, Director of I.T. Operations at Realtime I.T. “He’s been able to help with our staff to backfill some positions, we’ve had some people move on, we’ve had some people move up, and he’s been able to step right in and take over a lot of the responsibilities.”

Gaining real-world experience they can use for years to come.

“I know there’s not a lot of workers right now, especially for trades like welding, and almost anything with metal needs to be welded pretty much,” Temonia continues. “It’s a really important job and it needs workers.”

The young men plan to continue working part-time when they go back to school.

Jayden is headed back to Dothan High, while James is going to Wallace College to continue his welding career.

Both Martin Environmental and Realtime I.T. look forward to hiring more Dothan Tech students in the future.

