Campuses given all clear and ACCS releases statement after bomb threat
The colleges released statements on social media shortly after alerts were issued.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: Wallace Community College have now been given the all clear in the latest social media notification.
The Wallace Campus in Dothan has been given the “all clear” by law enforcement. The College appreciates the quick response from local law enforcement to ensure the safety of students and staff. The College will remain closed 7/27/22 and will resume normal operations on 7/28/22.
UPDATE: The Alabama Community College System has released a statement concerning the Wednesday bomb threats.
Updates from social media communications for Enterprise State and Lurleen B. Wallace Community Colleges have cleared their campuses after bomb threats on Wednesday.
Enterprise State released a Facebook statement at 11:10 a.m.
ESCC is all clear. Campus is open, and classes will resume. Thank you to CC EMA, our Campus and City Police, and ALEA for their work today.
LBW Community College posted a comment on their initial alert post, informing the public of their own all-clear.
10:50 a.m.: All buildings on the MacArthur Campus in Opp, Alabama have been cleared.
11:00 a.m.: All buildings on the Andalusia Campus have been cleared.
Wallace Community College’s Dothan campus remains evacuated at this time.
