Campuses given all clear and ACCS releases statement after bomb threat

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: Wallace Community College have now been given the all clear in the latest social media notification.

The Wallace Campus in Dothan has been given the “all clear” by law enforcement. The College appreciates the quick response from local law enforcement to ensure the safety of students and staff. The College will remain closed 7/27/22 and will resume normal operations on 7/28/22.

UPDATE: The Alabama Community College System has released a statement concerning the Wednesday bomb threats.

Authorities at Alabama’s community colleges are working closely with law enforcement on a state level and within each community to ensure the safety of residents across our facilities after alleged bomb threats were made at multiple institutions. While no threats have been deemed credible at this time, some buildings have - per protocol - been evacuated and access restricted to some campuses. Residents, including students, faculty and staff, are encouraged to not visit any of the colleges’ facilities until further notice by the colleges. Please stay tuned to your local news sources, as well.

Updates from social media communications for Enterprise State and Lurleen B. Wallace Community Colleges have cleared their campuses after bomb threats on Wednesday.

Enterprise State released a Facebook statement at 11:10 a.m.

ESCC is all clear. Campus is open, and classes will resume. Thank you to CC EMA, our Campus and City Police, and ALEA for their work today.

LBW Community College posted a comment on their initial alert post, informing the public of their own all-clear.

10:50 a.m.: All buildings on the MacArthur Campus in Opp, Alabama have been cleared. 11:00 a.m.: All buildings on the Andalusia Campus have been cleared.

Wallace Community College’s Dothan campus remains evacuated at this time.

