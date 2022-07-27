Advertisement

Campuses given all clear and ACCS releases statement after bomb threat

The colleges released statements on social media shortly after alerts were issued.
(Enterprise State)
(Enterprise State)(WTVY | ACCS)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: Wallace Community College have now been given the all clear in the latest social media notification.

The Wallace Campus in Dothan has been given the “all clear” by law enforcement. The College appreciates the quick response from local law enforcement to ensure the safety of students and staff. The College will remain closed 7/27/22 and will resume normal operations on 7/28/22.

Wallace State Community College (via Facebook)

UPDATE: The Alabama Community College System has released a statement concerning the Wednesday bomb threats.

Updates from social media communications for Enterprise State and Lurleen B. Wallace Community Colleges have cleared their campuses after bomb threats on Wednesday.

Enterprise State released a Facebook statement at 11:10 a.m.

ESCC is all clear. Campus is open, and classes will resume. Thank you to CC EMA, our Campus and City Police, and ALEA for their work today.

Enterprise State Community College (via Facebook)

LBW Community College posted a comment on their initial alert post, informing the public of their own all-clear.

10:50 a.m.: All buildings on the MacArthur Campus in Opp, Alabama have been cleared.

11:00 a.m.: All buildings on the Andalusia Campus have been cleared.

LBW Community College (via Facebook)

Wallace Community College’s Dothan campus remains evacuated at this time.

Stay with News 4 for additional updates and developments.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more
Wallace's Dothan Campus was given an initial alert of evacuation after reported bomb threats.
Four college campuses evacuated due to bomb threats
Authorities in Alabama say two teenagers have been charged after a body was found inside a...
2 teens charged with murder after body found in hand-dug grave, authorities say
Booth is one of four suspects accused in the shooting of 34-year-old Gabriel Johnson, found in...
Dothan shooting suspect extradited from Panama City
The two males reportedly approached the victim from behind and proceeded to strike him on the...
Two Dothan men arrested after assault

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.4M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Wallace's Dothan Campus was given an initial alert of evacuation after reported bomb threats.
Four college campuses evacuated due to bomb threats
WTVY: Brandy White
Houston County Superintendent Brandy White discussed campus safety on July 26, 2022.
Superintendent: Mental health laws needed for safe campuses