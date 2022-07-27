Advertisement

Buzz Aldrin’s moon landing jacket sold for more than $2 million at auction

The in-flight coverall jacket is made of a fireproof, tightly-woven silica fiber called 'Beta...
The in-flight coverall jacket is made of a fireproof, tightly-woven silica fiber called 'Beta cloth' used in the production of Apollo spaceflight suits.(SOTHEBY'S via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The space jacket worn by Buzz Aldrin while stepping on the moon has sold for a record-breaking $2.7 million.

The auction happened in New York Tuesday at Sotheby’s.

The in-flight coverall jacket is made of a fireproof, tightly-woven silica fiber called “Beta cloth” used in the production of Apollo spaceflight suits.

Other items sold included Apollo 11 flight plans, with a complete summary of the mission, which sold for $819,000.

Aldrin, who is now 92 years old, was the second person to ever set foot on the moon in 1969.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more
Booth is one of four suspects accused in the shooting of 34-year-old Gabriel Johnson, found in...
Dothan shooting suspect extradited from Panama City
Authorities in Alabama say two teenagers have been charged after a body was found inside a...
2 teens charged with murder after body found in hand-dug grave, authorities say
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
The two males reportedly approached the victim from behind and proceeded to strike him on the...
Two Dothan men arrested after assault

Latest News

FILE - This photo composite created from photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's...
2 former cops face sentencing for violating George Floyd’s rights
A Russian missile attack took place in Ukraine's Odesa region at the coastal village of Zatoka...
US rocket system enables Ukraine to strike key supply bridge
Beijing is warning of serious consequences if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan.
Potential Pelosi visit sparks China tensions over Taiwan
The Justice Department is probing former President Donald Trump.
Justice Dept. looking at Trump's actions in criminal probe