Advertisement

Blue Springs campground in early stages

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - County officials are discussing bringing camping to Blue Springs.

Officials say visitors who come to Blue Springs often ask for a place to stay, but there is no on-site campground.

Right now, the county is in the early stages of developing a plan to bring a campground to the Springs that could have a place for RV’s, cabins, tent sites and more.

”That is a very very frequent call with people wanting to, ‘Hey, we’re coming in for the weekend, do y’all have anywhere to stay, you know, we’re bringing the kids, bringing the boat, we’d like to stay on site,’ you know, stuff like that,” Public Works Director Rett Daniels said. “So we definitely do have a need for it. Hopefully through this feasibility and design study we can get it done.”

Daniels said right now, the county is just in the planning phases of this project, and there is no timeline on when this project could be done.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wallace's Dothan Campus was given an initial alert of evacuation after reported bomb threats.
Four college campuses evacuated due to bomb threats
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more
Authorities in Alabama say two teenagers have been charged after a body was found inside a...
2 teens charged with murder after body found in hand-dug grave, authorities say
Booth is one of four suspects accused in the shooting of 34-year-old Gabriel Johnson, found in...
Dothan shooting suspect extradited from Panama City
The two males reportedly approached the victim from behind and proceeded to strike him on the...
Two Dothan men arrested after assault

Latest News

Several colleges in Alabama have cleared their campuses after receiving bomb threats Wednesday.
At least 13 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday
ESCC sees fund expansion for Dual Enrollment classes
Midland City Elementary
Classroom damage from Midland City Elementary fire repaired for new school year
(Source: City of Enterprise)
Enterprise schedule public hearing on proposed Redistricting Plan
FILE - A person waits in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on May 24, 2022, in...
GOP Gov. Brian Kemp, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock leading in nationally watched races