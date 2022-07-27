AHSAA approves $2 million revenue share for 2021-22 school year

MONTGMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama High School Athletic Association Central Board of Control approved the return of $2 million to its schools from the 2021-22 school year under the Revenue Sharing Plan on Wednesday.

Despite the decision, the distribution is being postponed because of current litigation.

The Board plans to review the Revenue Share distribution in October, and based on the expense of the litigation, revisit the possibility of distributing some or all of that total. The AHSAA Revenue Share Program has distributed $19.2 million to its member schools since it was created in 2010.

The Board, during their annual summer meeting, also appointed James “J.T.” Lawrence, athletic director of Billingsley High School, to the AHSAA executive staff. AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs spoke highly of Lawrence and his being appointed to the staff. “His extensive experience as an athletic director stands out. He has a strong understanding of our schools’ needs and a willingness to help others. We look forward to big things from him at the AHSAA.”

This meeting also saw the presentation of a Distinguished Service award to retired Center Point High School principal and former president of the Central Board, Van Phillips, for his many years of outstanding service to the AHSAA. Briggs highlights the positive impact Phillips has has on the organization, saying, “We are so appreciative for Van Phillips and for what he has done for education and athletics in the state of Alabama. He has been a model leader for all of us to emulate.”

The Central Board has approved the waiving of membership dues for member school for the 31st year in a row. The over all savings this will provide for middle, junior high, and high schools is $84,875. Briggs said they “are extremely proud to wave the schools‘ membership fees” and that the savings are “a big help to all our schools.”

During this meeting, the Board welcomed two new members, Pelham High School Principal Kim Kiel and Crenshaw County Superintendent of Schools Dodd Hawthorne. Kiel is representing District 5 and is happy to serve on the board again. Hawthorne is a first-time member of the board and representing District 2.

In addition, the board approved membership requests for Cullman Christian School and Emmanuel Christian School of Dothan.

