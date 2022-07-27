Advertisement

7 years later: Family still searching for south Alabama man

It’s been seven years since Charles Childree was last seen by family members in the Dale County...
It’s been seven years since Charles Childree was last seen by family members in the Dale County community of Arguta.((Source: Childree family))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been seven years since Charles Childree was last seen by family members in the Dale County community of Arguta.

In 2015, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a missing senior alert for Childree, who was reportedly last seen at his home on County Road 15.

Family members say Childree often walked the area near his home. His common walking route from his home at 4040 CR-15 was north on 15, then left on CR-13 at the old Arguta schoolhouse, often walking to the end of CR-13, then following the same route home.

Charles was also known to walk in the woods in the Arguta community, the family added.

Charles was last seen wearing blue jeans, a short-sleeve plaid shirt, an orange baseball cap, black work boots and carrying a walking stick.

The family asks that any information regarding Childree’s disappearance be given to the Dale County Sheriff’s Office at 334-774-2335.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more
Wallace's Dothan Campus was given an initial alert of evacuation after reported bomb threats.
Four college campuses evacuated due to bomb threats
Authorities in Alabama say two teenagers have been charged after a body was found inside a...
2 teens charged with murder after body found in hand-dug grave, authorities say
Booth is one of four suspects accused in the shooting of 34-year-old Gabriel Johnson, found in...
Dothan shooting suspect extradited from Panama City
The two males reportedly approached the victim from behind and proceeded to strike him on the...
Two Dothan men arrested after assault

Latest News

Several colleges in Alabama have cleared their campuses after receiving bomb threats Wednesday.
At least 11 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday
Police investigating report of bomb threat at Auburn University
Four college campuses evacuated due to bomb threats
Four college campuses evacuated due to bomb threats
Auburn University main sign
Police investigating report of bomb threat at Auburn University