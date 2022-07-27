Advertisement

32 years after Americans with Disabilities Act signed, still more work to do

Advocates and people with disabilities say there is still work to be done to achieve independence, 32 years after the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act.(WSAW)
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tuesday marked 32 years since the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law, but advocates say there is still more work to be done.

The Atlanta organization, SHOWAbility, celebrated the anniversary with a concert event.

“Accessibility is a huge thing for us,” Myrna Clayton, SHOWAbility founder, said. “Whether they’re born, acquired, visible or invisible disabilities.”

The organization supports artists on the disability spectrum.

“1 in 4 people have a disability and we don’t really see them, they’re hidden in plain view,” Clayton said. “And we feel it’s important to acknowledge this large group of people who are very capable, who are talented.”

Clayton told CBS46 that the ADA means standards for certain codes but in places like venues or performing arts centers, there isn’t enough accessibility.

Clayton continued to say that SHOWAbility will continue to call for more inclusiveness in the entertainment industry.

