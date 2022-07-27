2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Northside Methodist
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Northside Methodist Knights look to make some noise in 2022 as they can earn a spot in the playoffs for the first time since joining the AHSAA.
