Two Dothan men arrested after assault

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police took two men into custody on assault charges on Monday.

According to the department in a Tuesday release, on July 25 a male victim was assaulted while having a conversation with another individual. Two males reportedly approached him from behind and proceeded to strike him on the head with an unknown object.

The attack occurred in the 200 block of Headland Avenue.

Alexander Jamal Heard – Assault Second Degree (Houston County Sheriff's Office)

The victim was taken to a local hospital and received treatment for a head laceration. He was later released.

Dothan PD quickly apprehended the two suspects. 26-year old Alexander Jamal Heard and 36-year-old Dominic Anthony Millette, both of Dothan, were arrested and charged with Assault Second Degree.

Dominic Anthony Millette – Assault Second Degree (Houston County Sheriff's Office)

Both had a bond set at $15,000, and both currently reside in the Houston County Jail.

