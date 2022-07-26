Traveling memorial to honor Vietnam Veterans comes to Andalusia

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Covington Veterans Foundation is set to host the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall in Andalusia along with the support of many local sponsors.

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is a three-fifths sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. known as The Wall, that stands in Constitution Park in Washington, D.C. The original memorial’s 10 feet of black granite panels are engraved with the names of 58,320 fallen men and women.

The memorial will be escorted into Andalusia on Wednesday, July 27 at 10:30 a.m. by state and local law enforcement, as well as veterans. The arrival of the monument will start at the Covington County Track and Field Facility on Hwy. 55 South. Later that afternoon, The Wall will be erected near the Covington Veterans Memorial, behind Andalusia City Hall where it will stay through the weekend.

On Thursday, the Friends of Army Aviation will have a helicopter on display from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the group will be offering rides from Packer Field on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

An opening ceremony to welcome the monument to Andalusia is set for Thursday at 5:15 p.m. After the ceremony, there will be music by the Three Notch Ramblers, who will be playing songs from the Vietnam Era, and Lee Greenwood, followed by a fireworks show. Shuttle assistance will be available for parking in the downtown area during this event.

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall will stay open for viewing until the closing ceremony on Sunday July 31, at 5 p.m.

Other special events that will take place over the weekend include a Missing Man Ceremony inside City Hall at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 and a presentation about the Vietnam War by Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Jimmie W. Spencer on July 31 at 2:30 p.m. The Covington Veterans Foundation also plans to host The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 607 from Montgomery, AL.

The Covington Veterans Foundation is proud to have also developed a magazine that highlights the stories of the 19 men who called Covington County their home at the time of enlistment as well as two other veterans who spent part of their lives in the area. Copies of the magazine can be found at the locator tent.

The events to be held over the weekend are free of charge. Come out to celebrate and honor the lives of the brave men and women who gave their lives during the Vietnam War.

For more information about the event, call Michele Gerlach at 334-488-5317 or 334-428-1143. You can also find additional details surrounding the event on cityofandalusia.com or the Facebook pages for the City of Andalusia, Covington Veterans Foundation, or Andalusia Area Chamber of Commerce.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

