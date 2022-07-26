Advertisement

Tony Dow, Wally of ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ dies

In this Thursday, Sept. 18, 2012 photo, Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses at his home...
In this Thursday, Sept. 18, 2012 photo, Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses at his home and studio in the Topanga area of Los Angeles. Dow famously played the Beaver's older brother Wally on the classic 1950s-60s sitcom "Leave it To Beaver."(AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Tony Dow, the actor who played Wally Cleaver in the hit 1950′s television show “Leave It to Beaver,” has died. He was 77.

His management team announced the news on his official Facebook page Tuesday morning.

“The world has lost an amazing human being, but we are all richer for the memories that he has left us. From the warm reminiscences of Wally Cleaver to those of us fortunate enough to know him personally - thank you Tony. And thank you for the reflections of a simpler time, the laughter, the friendship and for the feeling that you were a big brother to us all,” the Facebook message said in part.

The actor appeared in several TV shows spanning decades and genres, including “Adam-12,” “Mod Squad,” “Emergency,” “The Love Boat,” “Murder, She Wrote,” “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” and “Babylon 5,” according to his iMDB page.

Dow also worked behind the camera, directing episodes of some TV shows, including “Coach,” “Babylon 5” and “Harry and the Hendersons.”

But he was best known as the older brother of The Beaver, played by Jerry Mathers, in the quintessential TV sitcom, which ran for six seasons, from 1957 to 1963.

Dow is survived by a wife and two children.

