Summer Heat Continues

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By David Paul
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Typical summertime weather continues with high temperatures averaging in the lower to middle 90s for the remainder of the week. We’ll see a few stray PM showers again Wednesday, with slightly better rain chances for Thursday.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 74°.  Winds light S.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, stray PM showers. High near 93°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 75°.  Winds light S.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 93° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms.  Low: 75° High: 93° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 96° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 95° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

