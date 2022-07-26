Advertisement

Senator Jimmy Holley honored as building will bear his name

By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An important Coffee County building has been named for retiring Alabama State Senator Jimmy Holley.

“It’s a great day and a little bit sad, too” said Commission Chairman Dean Smith during a ceremony on Monday revealing Holley’s name on the county administration building.

The lawmaker’s career has been nothing short of remarkable.

Holley spent 20 years in the Alabama House then another 24 in the state Senate. Eleven times, voters sent him to Montgomery.

“You know in this age when everybody wants change, they wanted to keep Jimmy Holley,” said former senator Cam Ward of his friend.

Holley loves his job and if not for health issues would have sought reelection.

At 77 and suffering from chronic back issues though, he realized the time has come to retire.

“I felt comfortable in what I did, and I did what I could do,” the 77-year-old lawmaker said of his career.

Perhaps he is too modest.

Holley is arguably the most influential member of the Alabama Legislature, crafting many rules that governed the senate chamber.

“He knew that better than anybody and that is why he’s a great teacher,” said Ward who is among Holley’s statehouse pupils.

Holley, like other lawmakers, began his political career as a Democrat before converting to the Republican Party.

“He is going to go down as one of the greatest statesmen this state has ever had,” Rep. Rhett Marques (R-Enterprise) said.

Holley will officially retire at the end of his term in November.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Panhandle officer wounded, another man dead in shootout
Dothan police: Woman shoots, robs man who gave her ride
Toddler who drowned in Houston County pool identified
Chicken is on display in a market in Pittsburgh July 12. The Justice Department filed a lawsuit...
Feds sue poultry producers, alleging unfair worker practices
3 injured in Covington County boating crash

Latest News

Headland Bass Team heads to Nationals
Headland bass team headed to Nationals
Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Providence Eagles
Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Providence Eagles
The Coffee County Administration building is named in honor of State Senator Jimmy Holley on...
WTVY: Government building named for Jimmy Holley
Andalusia City Hall, where the Old Three Notch Chapter of the Daughters of the American...
Traveling memorial to honor Vietnam Veterans comes to Andalusia