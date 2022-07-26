Senator Jimmy Holley honored as building will bear his name

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An important Coffee County building has been named for retiring Alabama State Senator Jimmy Holley.

“It’s a great day and a little bit sad, too” said Commission Chairman Dean Smith during a ceremony on Monday revealing Holley’s name on the county administration building.

The lawmaker’s career has been nothing short of remarkable.

Holley spent 20 years in the Alabama House then another 24 in the state Senate. Eleven times, voters sent him to Montgomery.

“You know in this age when everybody wants change, they wanted to keep Jimmy Holley,” said former senator Cam Ward of his friend.

Holley loves his job and if not for health issues would have sought reelection.

At 77 and suffering from chronic back issues though, he realized the time has come to retire.

“I felt comfortable in what I did, and I did what I could do,” the 77-year-old lawmaker said of his career.

Perhaps he is too modest.

Holley is arguably the most influential member of the Alabama Legislature, crafting many rules that governed the senate chamber.

“He knew that better than anybody and that is why he’s a great teacher,” said Ward who is among Holley’s statehouse pupils.

Holley, like other lawmakers, began his political career as a Democrat before converting to the Republican Party.

“He is going to go down as one of the greatest statesmen this state has ever had,” Rep. Rhett Marques (R-Enterprise) said.

Holley will officially retire at the end of his term in November.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

