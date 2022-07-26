Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Meet Mila

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - This weeks pet of the week is a two and a half month old tabby cat named Mila.

Pet of the Week
Pet of the Week(WTVY)

Mila loves to explore and is very curious about her surroundings. She loves to run around and chase her reflection. Once she tires herself out, Mila loves to snuggle. She showed off her sweet and sensitive side this afternoon on Live at Lunch (watch attached video). She has 2 other siblings who she loves to play and snuggle with that are also up for adoption.

If you are interested in getting to learn more about Mila or to meet her in person, we encourage you to contact the Dothan Animal Shelter at (334) 615-4620 to set up a time to head over to introduce yourself. The shelter is located at 295 Jerry Drive, and is open Monday-Friday from 8 A.M.-5 P.M. You can also find some up to date looks at any of the animals up for adoption at the shelter by visiting the ‘Dothan Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets’ Facebook page HERE.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Chicken is on display in a market in Pittsburgh July 12. The Justice Department filed a lawsuit...
Feds sue poultry producers, alleging unfair worker practices
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Panhandle officer wounded, another man dead in shootout
Booth is one of four suspects accused in the shooting of 34-year-old Gabriel Johnson, found in...
Dothan shooting suspect extradited from Panama City
A doorbell camera in College Station, Texas captured a fireball in the sky Sunday night.
Dozens report seeing fireball in Texas night sky

Latest News

The Auburn baseball team practices at Plainsman Park ahead of the NCAA Regionals.
Big upgrades coming to Auburn’s Plainsman Park
Booth
Murder suspect returns to Dothan
Pet Of The Week
Pet Of The Week: Meet Mila
The two males reportedly approached the victim from behind and proceeded to strike him on the...
Two Dothan men arrested after assault