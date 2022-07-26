Pet of the Week: Meet Mila

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - This weeks pet of the week is a two and a half month old tabby cat named Mila.

Pet of the Week (WTVY)

Mila loves to explore and is very curious about her surroundings. She loves to run around and chase her reflection. Once she tires herself out, Mila loves to snuggle. She showed off her sweet and sensitive side this afternoon on Live at Lunch (watch attached video). She has 2 other siblings who she loves to play and snuggle with that are also up for adoption.

If you are interested in getting to learn more about Mila or to meet her in person, we encourage you to contact the Dothan Animal Shelter at (334) 615-4620 to set up a time to head over to introduce yourself. The shelter is located at 295 Jerry Drive, and is open Monday-Friday from 8 A.M.-5 P.M. You can also find some up to date looks at any of the animals up for adoption at the shelter by visiting the ‘Dothan Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets’ Facebook page HERE.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.