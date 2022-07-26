News4Now: What’s Trending?
Dothan shooting suspect extradited from Panama City
A woman facing capital murder charges has been returned to Dothan.
Senator Jimmy Holley honored as building will bear his name
An important Coffee County building has been named for retiring Alabama State Senator Jimmy Holley.
Gov. Ivey awards grants to assist domestic violence victims in south, east Alabama
Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $89,350 to assist domestic violence victims in 12 south Alabama counties as well as one east Alabama county.
Former Tide player, Texans WR John Metchie III diagnosed with leukemia
Metchie said he would likely miss the upcoming football season as his primary focus will be on his health and recovery.
