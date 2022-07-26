News4Now: What’s Trending?

Advertisement

By WTVY Staff
Updated: 20 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.

Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now.

Dothan shooting suspect extradited from Panama City

A woman facing capital murder charges has been returned to Dothan.

Booth is one of four suspects accused in the shooting of 34-year-old Gabriel Johnson, found in...
Senator Jimmy Holley honored as building will bear his name

An important Coffee County building has been named for retiring Alabama State Senator Jimmy Holley.

Senator Jimmy Holley
Gov. Ivey awards grants to assist domestic violence victims in south, east Alabama

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $89,350 to assist domestic violence victims in 12 south Alabama counties as well as one east Alabama county.

House of Ruth offers services to victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault.
Former Tide player, Texans WR John Metchie III diagnosed with leukemia

Metchie said he would likely miss the upcoming football season as his primary focus will be on his health and recovery.

John Metchie III at SEC Media Days

