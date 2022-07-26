Advertisement

Lower rain chances today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
Jul. 26, 2022
SYNOPSIS – Lower rain chances for today and tomorrow, this afternoon highs will once again reach the lower to middle 90s. After Wednesday we will see better rain chances to end the week before lower rain chances for the weekend with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 90s. The pattern will continue into next week as well.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. High near 93°. Winds S 5-10 mph 20%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 74°. Winds Light SW 5%

TOMORROW– Partly sunny, slight chance of rain. High near 94°. Winds S 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 93° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 93° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 96° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 95° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 95° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 96° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY - Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10 kts. Seas 2 ft

