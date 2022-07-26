Headland Bass teams heading to National championships

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Headland Bass team is gearing up for yet another trip to nationals and a first as the school sends two junior anglers to the junior national championship for the first time

Lawson Gamble and Gray Hardy are gearing up for a junior national championship before they hit the halls of Headland High School.

“Just go out there and have fun you don’t really have to think about other stuff that’s just all you really have to think about,” Hardy said.

While those juniors gear up for nationals, the high school anglers look to win a championship of their own.

Hudson Choquette is making his sixth appearance at nationals before he heads off to college.

“It’s actually a new place,” Choquette says. “Nationals has not been there before and it’s going to be really fun to finally fish a new lake for nationals.”

The new experience at Lake Hartwell, South Carolina comes with new opportunities for Choquette and others to showcase what they have.

“It really means a lot to us to be able to represent Headland, but not only Headland as the bass team but Headland as a community,” Choquette added. “We do this we wear the name and for us to bring something back home to the community would be awesome.”

This final year for Choquette is something special for him.

“This is the first year that my brother Barrett Choquette is qualified for nationals. So I’m really proud of him and Hayden for finally making it and it means a lot for us to go out there and give it a go as Headland.”

