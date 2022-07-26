Dothan shooting suspect extradited from Panama City

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A woman facing capital murder charges has been returned to Dothan.

According to court information, Davaciera Booth, 18 of Panama City, waived extradition. She had been held in the Bay County Jail since her apprehension on July 15.

Booth is one of four suspects accused in the shooting of 34-year-old Gabriel Johnson of Ashford.

Davaciera Booth (Bay County Sheriff's Office)

Johnson’s body was found in a downtown Dothan residential neighborhood by a passing motorist on July 14.

Also charged with capital murder are 18-year-olds Dialan Beard and Rodgrick Holmes of Dothan, and a 17-year-old Panama City juvenile.

Dothan police say robbery was the motive.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.