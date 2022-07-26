Dale County Schools adds security measures ahead of new year

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - The 2022-2023 school year is bringing major security upgrades to Dale County Schools.

“We’ve tried to not have the access control, where you have to lock down your schools and you have to have a buzz-in system to have access to our community schools, but with all that’s going on in the world today we felt like it was time,” expresses Ben Baker, Superintendent of Dale County Schools.

“Access control” is now installed on all seven campuses, meaning those wishing to enter, won’t be able to just walk in.

Michael Bingham, Dale County School Resource Officer says, “Basically, it’ll help us keep people out of the schools that don’t need to be in them, and we can monitor who comes in and out a lot easier.”

The district takes pride in a community-feel on school grounds, but safety is their top priority.

“We just feel like it is a necessity now because of all of the tragedy that has happened all over the United States and the world,” Baker explains. “We want to be prepared and say that we’ve done our very best to try and protect our students and our employees.”

The process to enter a building is simple, just ring the bell beside the main door and wait to be greeted.

A win-win for all, including school resource officers.

“It’s like everything we do with law enforcement, the more tools you can add to your tool bag to be able to do the job, to them this will be another tool in that bag,” explains Dale County Sheriff Wally Olsen. “It’ll be something else to help them with the process of providing the safety and security of the children.”

On top of access control, the county has an additional asset to security starting this year.

“We have sensors throughout our schools and venues facilities that will pick up on vaping, smoking, but also pick up on key words like help,” Baker adds. “So, if that sensor picks that up, our administrators are immediately notified on their cell phones, and we can respond accordingly.”

School leaders met with the sheriff’s department and first responders Monday to discuss all safety plans.

Dale County students return to school next Friday, August 5th.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.