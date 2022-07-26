Advertisement

Businesses may consider mask policies as COVID-19 cases increase

By Brady Talbert
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lockheed Martin in Troy is one of the companies requiring masks during the BA.5 coronavirus subvariant spike.

A spokesperson with the missile manufacturer released the following statement:

“Consistent with recent CDC guidance, all Lockheed Martin employees, visitors, and on-site personnel are required to wear a mask in an indoor setting in counties of substantial or high transmission.”

Most of Alabama’s 67 counties are seeing “high” COVID-19 community levels.

The state health department explained any statewide masks polices are unlikely.

“We have not seen any push for any widespread mask mandates, as far as I know,” said Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The doctor urges people to pay attention to the color-coded community levels map on the ADPH website.

At green, community levels are “low,” and a mask may not be necessary. At yellow, the doctor said people at a higher risk should consider masking. At red, the CDC recommends universal masking indoors.

“That’s where ADPH is falling is that this is an individual decision left up to the individual, and everyone can mask at kind of their own discretion, based on those recommendations,” Stubblefield said.

Alabama retailers have the freedom to enforce masking policies that work for their businesses.

“That’s all the retailers have really asked for from the very beginning is that they would be able to set the policies because the health of their customers and employees is paramount to every business owner,” said Nancy Dennis with the Alabama Retail Association.

Some retailers ask those who are feeling sick to avoid the marketplace for the safety of customers and employees.

The Alabama Retail Association explained this recent COVID-19 spike only adds to the current worker shortage, as more employees take off to quarantine.

They encourage shoppers and retailers to have patience during this time.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chicken is on display in a market in Pittsburgh July 12. The Justice Department filed a lawsuit...
Feds sue poultry producers, alleging unfair worker practices
Panhandle officer wounded, another man dead in shootout
A doorbell camera in College Station, Texas captured a fireball in the sky Sunday night.
Dozens report seeing fireball in Texas night sky
The parents of 9-month-old Tayvon Tomlin want answers after he was found unresponsive at...
Infant dies after being found unresponsive at Fla. daycare
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach

Latest News

Headland Bass Team heads to Nationals
Headland bass team headed to Nationals
Senator Jimmy Holley
Senator Jimmy Holley honored as building will bear his name
Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Providence Eagles
Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Providence Eagles
The Coffee County Administration building is named in honor of State Senator Jimmy Holley on...
WTVY: Government building named for Jimmy Holley