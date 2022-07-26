Advertisement

Boyfriend dies in Dauphin Island boating crash, girlfriend has long road to recovery

Quinton Zirlott and Bethie Kincey
Quinton Zirlott and Bethie Kincey(Kerin Hinton)
By Lacey Beasley
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Five families were hit with tragedy after a devastating boat crash off Dauphin Island Saturday. A Theodore man was killed, and four others were hurt.

One of the victims Bethie Kincey, 23, was still in the hospital Monday night. She was long-time girlfriend to Quinton Zirlott, 22, killed in the wreck.

“She kept asking about Quinton and wanting to make sure he was okay, because she loved him, she loved him a lot,” said Karin Hinton, Bethie’s aunt.

Both Bethie and Quinton were ejected from the boat early Saturday morning when officials say it crashed into a concrete wall near the Dauphin Island airport. Bethie, along with other passengers Bransen Lee, Chase Stork, and Robert Zirlott were hospitalized.

Quinton didn’t make it.

Bethie, still has a long road of recovery ahead.

“Bethie is still in a lot of pain right now,” said Hinton. “She had a broken femur, a broken tibia, her ankle was broken on the left side, and she’s probably going to need surgery on the right knee.”

Hinton said these were responsible kids who were not acting recklessly. She said Robert Zirlott, the driver and Quinton’s cousin, didn’t see the wall until it was too late.

“They weren’t racing around or joking,” she said. “They are a pretty good group of kids. They’re pretty responsible to be 23.”

Hinton is searching for the Dauphin Island resident who found the group and helped.

“I’m very thankful for the person that found them that was on the island as quick as he did,” she said.

Bethie is still in University Hospital as of Monday night, but the other three passengers have been released.

If you know of the Dauphin Island resident who came to the rescue, the family would love to hear from you.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chicken is on display in a market in Pittsburgh July 12. The Justice Department filed a lawsuit...
Feds sue poultry producers, alleging unfair worker practices
Panhandle officer wounded, another man dead in shootout
A doorbell camera in College Station, Texas captured a fireball in the sky Sunday night.
Dozens report seeing fireball in Texas night sky
The parents of 9-month-old Tayvon Tomlin want answers after he was found unresponsive at...
Infant dies after being found unresponsive at Fla. daycare
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach

Latest News

Headland Bass Team heads to Nationals
Headland bass team headed to Nationals
Senator Jimmy Holley
Senator Jimmy Holley honored as building will bear his name
Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Providence Eagles
Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Providence Eagles
The Coffee County Administration building is named in honor of State Senator Jimmy Holley on...
WTVY: Government building named for Jimmy Holley
One year after Literacy Act implementation test scores show improvement, but almost 12,000...
Literacy Act implementation test scores show improvement; nearly 12,000 students still falling behind