Big upgrades coming to Auburn’s Plainsman Park

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Auburn baseball fans will be seeing major improvements coming to beloved Plainsman Park.

As stated in a release from the university’s athletics department, plans were approved by the Auburn University Board of Trustees on Tuesday to initiate the upgrades at the Tigers’ baseball field.

Three main components highlight the project: the First Base Club, Right Field Terrace, and Green Monster Terrace.

The First Base Club will see an expansion of the first base stands. This will include added premium seating, a club space, new concessions, and further improvements to the Plainsman Park south entrance and the future Player Performance Terrace.

A further expansion of the first base stands over the Josh Donaldson Hitting Lab highlights the Right Field Terrace project. It will also add premium seating and an enhanced concession experience.

Auburn’s Green Monster Terrace will mark the third main project, which will add a unique viewing area over the field landmark. Improved concessions will also be included, as well as new restrooms for left field patrons.

When speaking of the team’s recent success and the project’s approval, Auburn Director of Athletics Allen Greene said, “Enthusiasm for Auburn baseball has never been higher. Coach Butch Thompson, his staff and student-athletes have achieved remarkable, sustained success, including two trips to Omaha in the past three postseasons.”

“These improvements will help Auburn baseball continue its trajectory toward a national championship while elevating the fan experience at Plainsman Park. We appreciate the Auburn University Board of Trustees for the vision, leadership and commitment to help the baseball program reach and remain at the top.”

Auburn’s Board of Trustees had previously approved the Plainsman Park Development Center - Phase II project back in September 2021, which included naming Cooke Douglass Farr Lemons, of Jackson, Mississippi, as the project architect.

The more comprehensive improvements were considered necessary by the Athletics Department “to enhance fan experience and ensure Auburn baseball remains competitive with its conference and national peers.”

“We’re thrilled and thankful that the Auburn University leadership approved the next phase of upgrades to Plainsman Park,” Thompson said. “I believe in our student-athletes and their families, our staff, our fans, and our university, who have all played a role in getting us where we are today.”

“With an already tremendous footprint of our ballpark, these enhancements will provide our fans with one-of-a-kind experiences in college baseball. They will allow us to continue to put our best foot forward as a program and build on the current momentum.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.