Advertisement

Air Force rolls out culture app to help airmen overseas

By Rosanna Smith
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Air Force Culture and Language Center at Maxwell is bringing cultural knowledge to people’s fingertips through its Culture Guide app.

The Culture Guide app is designed by airmen for airmen to help them acclimate when deployed overseas.

“By putting our global classroom in every airman’s pocket, we can get scale, and we can get speed in educating airmen for whichever partner they’re going to be working with, in whatever area of the world they’re going to be working with,” said Howard Ward, director of the Air Force Culture and Language Center at Maxwell.

Lt. Col. Adam Howland is one service member who has used and benefitted from the app during multiple missions.

“My team maxed out at about 40 people,” said Lt. Col. Adam Howland, commander of 319th Combat Training Squadron Not all of them had a previous interaction or experience with Afghans.”

“I see our successes there and avoiding those other challenges, as it directly connected to our understanding of the Afghan culture, which was directly tied to the application,” Howland said.

Ward says this app they developed gives access to field guides for different countries, certified courses and videos. And it is not only helping service members it also benefits their families.

“They’re able to learn more about the culture they’re going to be living in as well,” said Ward.

While it was designed for airmen by airmen, it is available for anyone to use, so if you are planning to travel overseas you may benefit by downloading it as well.

The culture guide app was featured in The Wall Street Journal. It is available for download on the Apple Store and Google Play.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Booth is one of four suspects accused in the shooting of 34-year-old Gabriel Johnson, found in...
Dothan shooting suspect extradited from Panama City
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
The two males reportedly approached the victim from behind and proceeded to strike him on the...
Two Dothan men arrested after assault
Chicken is on display in a market in Pittsburgh July 12. The Justice Department filed a lawsuit...
Feds sue poultry producers, alleging unfair worker practices

Latest News

Houston Academy
Wiregrass Tow-A-Days: Houston Academy Raiders
ACOM
ACOM students pack kits for the Red Cross
DCS
DCS hosts “Parent Academy” to offer information and resources
video
Dale County Schools add security measures ahead of new year