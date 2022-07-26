Air Force rolls out culture app to help airmen overseas

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Air Force Culture and Language Center at Maxwell is bringing cultural knowledge to people’s fingertips through its Culture Guide app.

The Culture Guide app is designed by airmen for airmen to help them acclimate when deployed overseas.

“By putting our global classroom in every airman’s pocket, we can get scale, and we can get speed in educating airmen for whichever partner they’re going to be working with, in whatever area of the world they’re going to be working with,” said Howard Ward, director of the Air Force Culture and Language Center at Maxwell.

Lt. Col. Adam Howland is one service member who has used and benefitted from the app during multiple missions.

“My team maxed out at about 40 people,” said Lt. Col. Adam Howland, commander of 319th Combat Training Squadron Not all of them had a previous interaction or experience with Afghans.”

“I see our successes there and avoiding those other challenges, as it directly connected to our understanding of the Afghan culture, which was directly tied to the application,” Howland said.

Ward says this app they developed gives access to field guides for different countries, certified courses and videos. And it is not only helping service members it also benefits their families.

“They’re able to learn more about the culture they’re going to be living in as well,” said Ward.

While it was designed for airmen by airmen, it is available for anyone to use, so if you are planning to travel overseas you may benefit by downloading it as well.

The culture guide app was featured in The Wall Street Journal. It is available for download on the Apple Store and Google Play.

