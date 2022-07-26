Advertisement

Abbeville Police seeking info after morning shooting call

The department responded to a shots fired call in the area of Sandra Drive on July 25 at around 1:45 a.m.
(Stock Image)
(Stock Image)(MGN)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Abbeville Police are seeking assistance from the public in gathering information related to a Monday morning shooting.

Officers recovered shell casings in the roadway at the scene, and identified a vehicle and residence that had been struck.

The case is being actively investigated by the Henry County Task Force.

Anyone with info pertaining to the incident are asked to call the Abbeville Police Department at (334) 585-2222 or the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 585-3131.

